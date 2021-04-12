WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Thoughts

WWE WrestleMania Night 1 was a huge success and it was one of the more watchable PPVs in recent memory. Sadly, it appears night 2 wasn't as enjoyable as night 1.

Night 1 started off on a sour note thanks to a pointless 6 minute long match between The Fiend and Randy Orton. The Fiend was making his big return to TV, but he looked like a jobber here.

For some reason Alexa Bliss distracted The Fiend and then Randy Orton ended the match with only one RKO. It appears The Fiend is getting buried already by WWE management.

The second match of the night was Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Natalya and Tamina. The match went quite long at 14 minutes long, and the crowd was cheering hard for Tamina.

The best spot of this match was Tamina doing a bodyslam to Nia Jax. However at the end, Shayna won the match with her Coquina Clutch. It wasn't a bad match, but it wasn't great either.

Two of the most enjoyable matches of the night were Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn and Sheamus vs Riddle.

Owens won his match and even got to stunner Youtube's Logan Paul. Sheamus won against Riddle to become the new US Champion in a very physical contest.

Big E vs Apollo Crews was short and uneventful because it has an odd ending.

Crews won the Intercontinental title thanks to Dabba Kato coming back and helping him defeat Big E. It should have been a better match, but it wasn't.

Asuka vs Rhea Ripley was sadly boring aside from a DDT move to the outside. It doesn't appear as if these two had good chemistry as the match was slow most of the time.

Ripley won in the end using her Riptide finisher. She is now the new Raw Women's champion and she's only 24 years old!

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan vs Edge was without a doubt the best match of night 2. It was a 20 minute classic featuring a lot of action and drama.

What I like most about the match is that ever competitor felt important and had lots of high spots. In the end though, Roman pinned both Edge and Bryan to retain his Universal Title.

Overall, night 2 of WrestleMania 37 wasn't as good as night 1, but the main event saved it. I was happy to see Roman Reigns retain his title because he's been the best act in WWE since the pandemic started.

