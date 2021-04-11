WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Was A Huge Success

WrestleMania 37 could have been a disaster as the show started off with a weather delay. Not to mention the card didn't look all that impressive on paper. However, WWE defied the odds and night 1 of the event was a success.

The show started off with an excellent WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Both men looked strong in the match, and the match was mostly finished without any cheating.

Bobby Lashley was the victor as he made Drew McIntyre pass out from his Hurt Lock finisher. Overall, a decent match to start off the event as a whole.

Another person that defied the odds was Bad Bunny. Usually celebrities aren't really athletic when they wrestle, but Bad Bunny exceeded expectations.

The best move he did was a destroyer to John Morrison on the outside. Bad Bunny finally one upped The Miz by pinning him thanks to a double team move he did with Damian Priest.

Omos was also another highlight of the night. After AJ Styles tagged out, Omos dominated The New Day. He looked very strong and easily became the tag team champions! He even got the pin by just stepping on one foot!

Cesaro also beat Seth Rollins in what was arguably the best match of the entire night.

Seth Rollins did a few cool new moves in the match, but Cesario overcame his offense and won the match. He managed to swing Rollins 23 times in the match.

Lastly, another great match was Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks in the main event. The match was competitive throughout, but Bianca Belair was victorious in the end. It was a great main event to cap off night 1 of the event.

The only two matches that dragged the event down were the Tag Team Turmoil match and Shane McMahon vs Braun Strowman.

The only highlight here was Shane McMahon falling from the top of the cage. Other than that, these matches weren't too exciting.

The event was also just over 3 hours long, so it didn't feel like a drag. These two night WrestleManias are great as it gives more time available for the matches to not feel too short and rushed.

Anyway, I hope night 2 can also bring us the same level of entertainment as night 1 did. Let's hope the wrestlers deliver the goods tomorrow night!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE Raw Ratings Drop Despite WrestleMania 37 Looming (more); AEW's Chris Jericho To Appear On WWE Network Podcast Show (more); Current WWE WrestleMania 37 Card Announced (more); WrestleMania 37 Card Hasn't Been Finalized By WWE Yet (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE Announces Details For Buying WrestleMania 37 Tickets (more); Edge And Bianca Belair Win 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Matches (more); WWE Network Being Moved To Peacock Streaming Service In The US (more).

A few more: Rumored Major Names Set For WWE WrestleMania 37 (more); Future WWE WrestleMania Dates And Locations Announced (more).