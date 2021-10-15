WWE Releases Ruined WWE 2K22 DLC Plans (Rumor)

WWE released a ton of its wrestlers over the past year. If we're being exact, a total of 54 wrestlers were let go in 2021 including big names like Bray Wyatt and even Braun Strowman.

As reported by Sports Gamer Online, Visual Concepts and 2K Sports were unhappy with the releases because it ruined their planned DLC packs for WWE 2K22.

One of the planned DLC packs for WWE 2K22 were going to feature Bronson Reed. With him being let go, this effectively made them unable to release DLC for the game.

When more releases kept coming, this made things even worse for the video game makers. It probably was one of the reasons that the game was delayed until next year. It was originally going to be released in Fall 2021.

Other names that could have been in the game were Mercedes Martinez, Tyler Rust, Leon Ruff, and more says the original report.

With all the releases, 2K Sports and Visual Concepts wanted to change the way it updates its rosters.

They wanted to use the same method as the NBA 2K games where new wrestlers are added as a patch update and are for free. This means no more paid DLC packs for wrestlers are required.

However, releasing wrestlers like a service is a rumor at this stage. But making wrestlers free instead of paid DLC will increase the goodwill of the people that buy the games constantly.

Things are still ongoing when it comes to the development of the game. WWE 2K22 releases in March 2022.

