WWE Draft 2021 Night 2 Results

WWE held its second night of the annual draft today on Monday Night Raw. As expected, the night is full of surprises as the roster is split.

Much like Roman Reigns on Smackdown, Becky Lynch was the number one pick for Raw today. She will change nights since Charlotte took her title over to the Smackdown brand last Friday.

Staying on Raw for the time being is Bobby Lashley. This is a good move since he's been a big part of the Raw brand throughout 2021.

You can check out most of the major draft picks posted down below.

Raw

Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins

Damian Priest

AJ Styles and Omos

Kevin Owens

The Street Profits

Finn Balor

Karrion Kross

Alexa Bliss

Carmella

Gable Stevenson

Dana Brooke

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Jaxson Ryker

Veer

Liv Morgan

Mia Yim

Tamina Snuka

Tegan Nox

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

The Miz

Smackdown

The Usos

Sasha Banks

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Sheamus

Shayna Baszler

Xia Li

The Viking Raiders

Ricochet

Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza

Cesaro

Ridge Holland

Sami Zayn

Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Natalya

Shotzi Blackheart

It's a little sad that Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart are already seperated, Another separation is Tamina Snuka and Natalya now in different brands. Even Veer is not paired up with Jinder Mahal and Shanky anymore!

Anyway, hopefully these changes are a good thing for the entire WWE roster. It will also mean we will finally see some fresh matches take place over the next 12 months.

