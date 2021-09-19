The WWE Is Finally Returning To The UK

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WWE hadn't been able to travel overseas to entertain its fans worldwide. While now that many people have been vaccinated, live shows can now commence.

Live WWE shows in the United States have already begun with a record breaking crowd being present for SummerSlam 2021. Things have been going well so far as there have been many precautions taking place to prevent people from getting infected.

With the United States already having shows, WWE is now finally heading overseas. WWE has now announced in a press release that the company is touring the UK sometime in November.

You can read the press release and details of the shows posted down below.

Back by popular demand, WWE Live returns to the UK this November! Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars bring the action to the following cities: Brighton – Brighton Centre (Wednesday, November 3, 2021)

Sheffield – Utilita Arena (Thursday, November 4, 2021)

Birmingham – Utilita Arena (Friday, November 5, 2021)

London – SSE Arena Wembley (Saturday, November 6, 2021)

Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

Leeds – First Direct Arena (Monday, November 8, 2021)

Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, November 9, 2021)

Manchester – AO Arena (Wednesday, November 10, 2021)

Hopefully this means full touring in other countries can commence in 2022 and beyond.

