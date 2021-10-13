WWE Survivor Series 2021 Will Still Be Raw vs. Smackdown

WWE has announced that the upcoming Survivor Series 2021 will still be a Raw vs Smackdown event. This means the two shows will go head-to-head for brand supremacy.

Ever since the new brand split came back in the second half of 2016, every Survivor Series has been a Raw vs Smackdown PPV. One year the WWE even added the NXT brand to the mix.

WWE announced the new Survivor Series event this week during Monday Night Raw. However, it looks like it will be Raw and Smackdown matches only as NXT 2.0 is doing its own thing for now.

Depending on what happens in the Crown Jewel event later this month, the main event should see Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on Big E who is the current WWE Champion.

It's unlikely Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre are winning their matches at Crown Jewel. McIntyre winning makes no sense as Smackdown will have two World Champions if he won the WWE Title.

We might even see Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair at the event too since they're the current Women's Champion on each brand. However, we won't know more matches until closer to the event's time.

Survivor Series 2021 takes place on November 21st, 2021. The event will be streamed on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.

