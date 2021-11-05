WWE Releases 18 NXT And Main Roster Superstars

Even though WWE still earns a lot of money with fans being allowed to attend live shows, the company is still making extreme "budget cuts".

Due to cutting costs, a ton of great WWE and NXT Superstars were let go from the company today.

A total of a combined 18 men and women were released from the WWE. Some of the names are shocking since a few of them were already on the main roster. Not to mention WWE cut these names despite having a draft that was supposed to make fresh matches.

Some of the big names included the likes of Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Ember Moon and even Nia Jax. You can read the full names below as reported by Fighful's Sean Sapp.

WWE releases:

B-Fab of Hit Row

Ember Moon

Eva Marie

Franky Monet

Gran Metalik

Harry Smith

Jeet Rama

Jessi Kamea

Karrion Kross

Katrina Cortez

Keith Lee

Lince Dorado

Mia Yim

Nia Jax

Oney Lorcan

Scarlett Bordeaux

Trey Baxter

Zayda Ramier

WWE did not specify if more wrestlers are to be released in the near future.

It seems sad that so many wrestlers needed to be let go despite the amount of WWE earned over in the latest financial quarter. Harry Smith did not even have a match yet in this second stint in the company!

