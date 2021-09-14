Big E Becomes The New WWE Champion

It looks like WWE wants to keep Raw ratings pretty high during the start of the NFL season. This is because the company has crowned a new WWE Champion today on Monday Night Raw.

It all started earlier today when Big E announced on Twitter that he would cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Even though he's a Smackdown superstar, the MITB allows him to cash in on a Raw wrestler.

Big E had to wait for his chance to strike as the main event was Bobby Lashley vs Randy Orton. In a pretty decent match, Lashley defended his title successfully by beating Orton with a Spear.

Bobby Lashley looked visibly tired after the match, which was a good opportunity for Big E to cash in his contract. After a brief battle, Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion.

Big E is now the fourth black WWE champion in history. The other three stars were The Rock (half black/half Samoan), Kofi Kingston and Bobby Lashley.

Now that Big E is the new WWE Champion, he can stay on Raw with his New Day partners Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

WWE did this mainly because they don't want Roman Reigns to lose the Universal Title anytime soon.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE Smackdown Next Week At Madison Square Garden Could Be Huge (more); WWE WrestleMania 38 Will Be Two Nights Long (more); Brock Lesnar And Becky Lynch Return At WWE SummerSlam 2021 (more); Full WWE SummerSlam 2021 Match Card Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Randy Orton Is Back On WWE Monday Night Raw (more); WWE Releases A Ton Of NXT Wrestlers Today (more); Goldberg Returns To WWE At Monday Night Raw (more).

A few more: John Cena Returns To WWE At Money in the Bank PPV (more); WWE Announces The 50 Greatest Tag Teams Of All Time (more).