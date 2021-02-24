Zack Snyder Isn't Being Paid To Finish Justice League

Some strange news has surfaced this week as it sounds like Zack Snyder isn't being paid for his own cut of Justice League. This is quite odd since the movie's budget is an additional $70 million.

Snyder confirmed this surprising news during an interview he had with Vanity Fair. You can read his comments posted down below.

"I'm not getting paid. I didn't want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong."

In the same interview, it has also been confirmed that Warner Bros originally wanted to release his cut unfinished. This would have been disastrous as the visual effects wouldn't have been complete!

"I was like, ‘That’s a no, that’s a hard no.' And they’re like, ‘But why? You can just put up the rough cut. I go, ‘Here’s why. Three reasons: One, you get the internet off your back, which is probably your main reason for wanting to do this. Two, you get to feel vindicated for making things right, I guess, on some level. And then three, you get a shitty version of the movie that you can point at and go, ‘See? It’s not that good anyway. So maybe I was right.’ I was like, No chance. I would rather just have the Snyder cut be a mythical unicorn for all time."

Zack Snyder's Justice League movie will be released on March 18th, 2021. The movie will be available to stream on HBO Max in the US and other streaming services worldwide.

