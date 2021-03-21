Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here and I'm glad to say that the movie is a huge improvement over the 2017 theatrical cut. Everything about the new film is superior in every way.

Even though Zack Snyder's Justice League is 4 hours long, there weren't many scenes in the film that felt unnecessary. The movie has more time for character development and the action scenes don't feel rushed at all.

Probably the biggest improvement in the movie is the whole backstory to Cyborg.

We get to meet his father in this cut and we also know his origin story. Cyborg is arguably the most important character in the movie and it's nice to see him shine so brightly in this new cut.

Another huge improvement is Steppenwolf himself. Steppenwolf looked ugly in the theatrical cut, but he now looks badass. The addition of Darkseid also gives the character a better motivation as to why he's on Earth in the first place.

The new film also dives deeper into the Amazonians and Atlanteans. We get an understanding for their importance of the Mother Boxes and why they needed to hide them from Darkseid thousands of years ago.

Zack Snyder's Justice League also removes all of the goofy and lame jokes in the 2017 film.

We now no longer have to cringe at the horrible 'Brunch' joke! The Flash is also more useful in this cut and isn't just a joke machine like in the original.

One improvement that I love the most is the musical score by Thomas Holkenborg (Junkie XL).

Unlike Danny Elfman's boring score, Holkenborg uses Hans Zimmer's excellent Man of Steel music when Superman is on screen. The overall music is also more epic and memorable compared to Elfman's mediocre effort.

The color palette and grading is also better in this new film.

The ugly red sky in the finale is gone, as the new film takes place at night. We also get to see extended action scenes and they're more violent thanks to the new R rating.

Batman felt like a joke in the 2017 movie, but here he feels more important. Sure the character has no powers, but he's arguably the smartest person in the group and acts like a real leader here.

I'm also surprised that nothing feels familiar watching the Zack Snyder cut.

There were only some scenes that were the same, but the overall film is more mature and has better storytelling. The original film cut too much important details to meet the 2 hour runtime.

The only problem I feel people will have with the new film is the 4 hour runtime.

Even though every scene was important, I had to watch the film in separate 2 hour chunks. 4 hours watching only one film is usually too long for my own taste.

Overall, Zack Snyder's Justice League is a huge improvement over the 2017 version of the film.

The film removes all the lame jokes and bad CGI, plus the music is better to listen to as well. Not to mention the action scenes are longer and cooler to watch too.

You should probably watch this film even if you hated Joss Whedon's cut. This is because Zack Snyder's more serious tone makes the movie far better than it was before.

Verdict: 5/5 stars

