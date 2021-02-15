Why We Might Not See Justice League 2 Happen

Warner Bros is currently gearing up for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League movie later this year. Despite re-releasing the film, it sounds like WB is not interested in making further sequels of the franchise.

Warner Bros has reportedly spent around $70 million on the Snyder Cut of the film, but extending the story for sequels isn't happening at the moment. Zack Snyder was interviewed by I Minutemen via YouTube and said the following comments.

"The reality is, as far as I know, there’s no interest and/or appetite to do more of these movies from Warner Bros. With me, anyway. But I didn’t think making this, finishing this film correctly would ever happen. But I did do my best to — as far as the creation of the Justice League, those different personalities being brought together — that idea, that’s what this movie is about".

It's kind of sad a sequel won't be made even though Justice League does sets up scenes that might happen in another movie. After all, we must see Darkseid appear on Earth if a sequel is ever made.

The only main reason can I think about WB not making a sequel is due to the huge budget.

The Justice League movie cost $300 million to make, but it only made $657.9 million at the Box Office. It didn't break even and made WB lose a lot of money in the process.

