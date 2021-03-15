Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League

With the review embargo lifted, we now know what the critical reception is for Zack Snyder's Justice League. From the look of things right now, it seems as if the new cut is a huge improvement over the 2017 movie.

If you visit Rotten Tomatoes, you can see that the new rating for the movie is now hovering at 75% with 101 reviews collected so far. This is a vast improvement over the 40% rating for Joss Whedon's theatrical cut.

The critics consensus says: "Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence."

While some reviewers admit the new movie is quite long at 4 hours, many of them still praise the storytelling in Zack Snyder's version. Many reviewers also mention this is a far better movie than it was before.

You can read the synopsis for the movie below

"In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

The movie will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18th, 2021.

