Zack Snyder's Justice League McFarlane Toys Revealed

With Zack Snyder's Justice League movie out very soon, people have now revealed the official McFarlane toys based on the new cut of the film. The toys feature pretty much every major character from the film.

Toyark posted a ton of cool photos of the toys from Zack Snyder's Justice League. There's no release date or pricing of the toys yet, but hopefully they will be available sometime later this year.

The following toys are being released very shortly by McFarlane Toys.

Batman

Batman Unmasked

Superman

Superman (Black Suit)

The Flash

Aquaman

Wonder Woman

Cyborg

Darkseid

Darkseid (Armorless)

Steppenwolf

It's pretty cool we are getting a Black Superman and Darkseid as these versions of the characters did not appear in the 2017 cut of Justice League.

If you want to know more about the film, you can read the full synopsis posted down below.

"In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions"

Zack Snyder's Justice League is being released on March 18th, 2021. The film will be available to stream on HBO Max.

