Knightmare Batman and Black Suit Superman Hot Toys Set Revealed

Hot Toy has now revealed a new set that people can pre-order featuring characters from Zack Snyder's Justice League. The two characters you can get are Knightmare Batman as well as Superman wearing a black suit.

Both versions of these characters didn't appear in the 2017 Justice League movie, but they're here in the Snyder Cut. This set comes with two excellent looking figures based on the appearances of actors Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Hot Toys announced the new set on its official Facebook page. You can read the full announcement below.

"Today, fans will be experiencing Justice League with all new and never-before-seen footage from director Zack Snyder’s original version which offers a closer look at the Knightmare reality. Entering the apocalyptic world at a mysterious timeline, the heavily armored Batman was thwarted by Parademons, while Superman had fallen to the Anti-Life Equation allying himself with the forces of Apokolips. In celebration of the highly-anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Hot Toys is excited to present 1/6th scale Knightmare Batman and Superman collectible set from this special director’s cut. The highly-accurate Knightmare Batman collectible figure is expertly crafted based on Knightmare Batman’s appearance in the movie featuring a Batman masked head with 3 interchangeable lower faces, muscular structured body which naturally portrays Batman’s muscular body, Batsuit highlighting battle damaged effects, Knightmare Batman’s desert gear, detailed weapons, and a themed figure stand. The exceptional Superman collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the image of Superman in the movie featuring a LED light-up head sculpt that accentuates Superman’s heat vision ability, an interchangeable head sculpt, muscular body with high poseability, a newly tailored black suit with Superman logo in metallic silver grey, also a themed figure stand. Now it’s the chance to add the Knightmare Batman & Superman figure to your treasured DC collection!"

Zack Snyder's Justice League is available now to stream on HBO Max and other streaming apps around the world.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more); Zack Snyder's Justice League McFarlane Toys Revealed (more); Zack Snyder's Justice League Has Six Different Chapters (more); Zack Snyder's Justice League Ends On A Cliffhanger (more).

And here are some more related articles: Zack Snyder Isn't Being Paid To Finish Justice League (more); Why We Might Not See Justice League 2 Happen (more); Brand New Trailer Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).

A few more: Release Date Announced For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more); The Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be A 4 Hour Movie (more).