Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Be Released On Blu-ray

People that like watching movies on physical media will be happy to know they can get Zack Snyder's Justice League on Blu-ray later this year. You will no longer have to be subscribed to HBO Max to watch the film.

Zack Snyder has posted on social media that the Blu-ray release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League is September 7th, 2021.

It will be available on both standard Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray formats. It does not look like the movie will be released on the aging DVD format.

Warner Bros has yet to announce if the home version of the movie will have any special features.

There might be a documentary about the film, although it's unlikely anymore deleted scenes will be added. After all, the film is already full of deleted scenes that didn't get released in the theatrical version.

You can read a synopsis of the film below if you haven't seen it yet.

"In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Zack Snyder's Justice League Has A 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Listing (more); Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (more); Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more); Zack Snyder's Justice League McFarlane Toys Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Zack Snyder's Justice League Has Six Different Chapters (more); Zack Snyder's Justice League Ends On A Cliffhanger (more); Zack Snyder Isn't Being Paid To Finish Justice League (more).

A few more: Why We Might Not See Justice League 2 Happen (more); Brand New Trailer Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).