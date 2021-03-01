Zack Snyder's Justice League Ends On A Cliffhanger

Despite Warner Bros expressing no interest in making a Justice League 2 movie, Zack Snyder has revealed his cut of the first movie ends on a cliffhanger. This sets up a sequel that will probably never get made.

Snyder talked more about the "cliffhanger" ending to Justice League during an interview he had with IGN. You can read the comments posted down below.

"Well, it was meant to be two more movies. [This movie] doesn't really encompass any of the additional movies other than little...it hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I'd plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films. That's in there, but as far as those stories, that would be to come if ever that happened – which it does not look like it would"

Justice League 2 was originally going to be released in November 2019 featuring Darkseid as its main bad guy. However, the movie was canceled when the theatrical cut of Justice League did poorly at the Box Office in November 2017.

Snyder isn't confident a sequel will be made, although it will be cool if Warner Bros changes its mind. This might depend on the critical and commercial success of his cut of Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be streaming on HBO Max and other streaming services around the world on March 18th, 2021.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Zack Snyder Isn't Being Paid To Finish Justice League (more); Why We Might Not See Justice League 2 Happen (more); Brand New Trailer Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more); Release Date Announced For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).

And here are some more related articles: The Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be A 4 Hour Movie (more); There Sadly Might Not Be A Justice League 2 (more); New Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Released (more).

A few more: Zack Snyder's Justice League Movie Hasn't Been Canceled (more); Jared Leto To Return As Joker In Justice League Snyder Cut (more).