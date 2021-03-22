Zack Snyder's Justice League Has A 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Listing

Even though Zack Snyder's Justice League is available to stream on HBO Max, it looks like the film will have a home release. A retailer in Europe has listed the movie on 4K Blu-ray.

The retailer in question is HMV and they have listed Zack Snyder's Justice League Limited Edition Steelbook. No release date has been announced yet, but the set will cost you £29.99.

The movie will ship with 2 discs with an estimated runtime of 242 minutes. This Steelbook version of the movie is exclusive to the HMV retail store.

We may have to wait for more details regarding the special features. An additional $70 million was poured into this re-release. Overall, the full movie cost $370 million!

The movie has been a success as many people like it better than the 2017 theatrical cut. If you have not seen it before, you can read the full synopsis posted below.

"In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

If you want to, you can read our own review of the movie by clicking here.

