Zack Snyder's Justice League Has Six Different Chapters

Even though Zack Snyder's Justice League is one very long four hour movie, the film will be divided into chapters. It has now been revealed the movie has six different chapters.

The official Zack Snyder's JL Twitter page announced the six chapters the movie will be divided into. You can read the chapter names below.

Part 1: Don't count on it, Batman

Part 2: The Age of Heroes

Part 3: Beloved Mother, Beloved Son

Part 4: Change Machine

Part 5: All the King's Horses

Part 6: Something Darker

The original Justice League movie was only two hours long, so there is a lot of new footage we are seeing in this version. This version is filmed and directed by Zack Snyder as there is no studio interference anymore.

You can read the synopsis of the film below.

“In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

The movie will be released on HBO Max on March 18th, 2021.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Zack Snyder's Justice League Ends On A Cliffhanger (more); Zack Snyder Isn't Being Paid To Finish Justice League (more); Why We Might Not See Justice League 2 Happen (more); Brand New Trailer Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).

And here are some more related articles: Release Date Announced For Zack Snyder's Justice League (more); The Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be A 4 Hour Movie (more); There Sadly Might Not Be A Justice League 2 (more).

A few more: New Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Released (more); Zack Snyder's Justice League Movie Hasn't Been Canceled (more).