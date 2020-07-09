WWE's The Big Show Wants To Play Marvel's Kingpin

Now that Netflix's Daredevil series has been canceled, the door is open for another Daredevil reboot to happen over at Marvel. WWE's The Big Show already has a character in mind that he wants to play.

While no Daredevil reboot series or movie has now been announced yet, The Big Show revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he would love to play as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in the future if possible.

"The one that really I'm looking at it, I would love if they do a remake, I'm definitely going to go after pretty hard is that they do a Daredevil remake. And I'm going to definitely go after Kingpin pretty hard. I think Kingpin's a shoe-in for me."

Big Show certainly has the right look for the character because he's over 7 feet tall and close to 500 pounds in weight. Not to mention he's been transitioning to acting now that he's not a full-time wrestler anymore.

The last person to play Kingpin was Vincent D'Onofrio who played him in the Netflix Daredevil series. In terms of films, the late Michael Clarke Duncan played him in the Ben Affleck Daredevil series from 2003.

At this stage, Marvel has now mentioned anything yet about Daredevil being reintroduced. We'll just have to wait and see what will happen to the franchise since Marvel has a full plate of films and TV shows already!

