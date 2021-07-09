Marvel Studios Presents What If? First Trailer

Marvel Studios has now presented the first ever trailer for the Disney+ show called What If? This show portrays scenarios that may seem out of this world when you compare it to the main MCU timeline.

In the trailer we see a lot of unorthodox stories being played out.

There's a story where Killmonger of all people saves Tony Stark before he becomes Iron Man. Arguably the best storyline is Captain America being portrayed by Peggy Carter.

While Peggy Carter is Captain America, another storyline sees Steve Rogers as a zombie for some reason. The show will also introduce The Watcher who will observe the multiverse, but he's not willing to interfere with any storylines.

You can read a short synopsis for the TV show posted down below.

"What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ in summer 2021, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; Ashley Bradley is head writer."

You'll be able to watch the What If? show via Disney+ on August 11th, 2021.

