Some Thoughts On The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 1

The first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has aired on Disney+ and there's a lot to talk about. It's a more traditional style of Marvel offering compared to WandaVision which was experimental and different.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier started off really strong as Falcon is working in the Air Force to beat up some Russian terrorists.

The cool part about the bad guys is that former UFC star Georges St-Pierre is back. You may have remembered him in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The production values of the episode is very high-end.

This is the type of action that you normally see in a blockbuster movie. The CGI effects are impressive and I'm hoping we see more action sequences like this in other episodes.

As for Bucky Barnes, he has an interesting side story where his past catches up to him.

Bucky has made friends with an Asian man, but little does the man know is that his son was killed by The Winter Soldier!

Bucky never approves what he did when he was being brain washed, but it does make him feel very guilty. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the episodes to come.

The real bad guys are teased in this episode, but we don't really meet them yet.

I'm still not sure what the main story will be about, but it looks like the heroes have to take down a terrorist group that is growing in numbers.

They didn't do much in the first episode, but we're sure to see more of them soon.

The only thing I didn't like about the first episode is that some parts felt surprisingly slow. The slower parts of the episode involved Sam Wilson meeting his sister to try and save their fishing business.

The first episode wasn't as action packed as I'd hoped it would be, but I'm sure the other episodes will rectify that. However, the episode ends on a big cliffhanger where the world is introduced to a new Captain America!

Overall, the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is fine so far. Some parts of the episode was kind of slow, but the episode sets up for more events to happen in the future.

