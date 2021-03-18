The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

The review embargo for the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been lifted and critics are loving the series so far. This is another win for Marvel with WandaVision also getting good reviews earlier this year.

If you go to Rotten Tomatoes, you can see that the rating for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is now 97% with 68 reviews counted so far. The average score for the series is 7.47/10.

The critics consensus says: "An ambitious blend of big screen action and intimate storytelling. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's opening episode makes a strong case that smaller MCU moments can still pack a serious punch."

The rating is higher than the 91% score WandaVision received for its first ever season. The series is a more traditional Marvel action film compared to the more experimental nature of WandaVision.

You can read a short synopsis for the series posted below.

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities--and their patience--in Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is available to stream om Disney+. The show's first episode is being uploaded on March 19th, 2021.

