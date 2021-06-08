Hasbro Announces New Mobius Toy From Loki

Hasbro has now revealed a new toy based on a character that appears in the upcoming Loki TV series on Disney+. The character getting released is Mobius.

Mobius is a character in Loki played by comedy legend Owen Wilson. While Loki is available now at toy stores, you will have to wait for the Mobius toy because it's being released in Fall 2021.

The figure is a part of the Marvel Legends range of toys from Hasbro and it will retail in the United States for $22.99. It's worth mentioning the toy is also a Target exclusive in the USA.

You can check out more details from the press release info posted down below.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL’S MOBIUS Figure



(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021)



Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH MARVEL’S MOBIUS Figure, inspired by the character from MARVEL entertainment. This quality 6-inch-scale figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target.

Loki the TV series will be on June 9th, 2021. The show will be streaming exclusively on the Disney+ service available worldwide.

