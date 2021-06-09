Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Marvel's Loki

With Loki streaming this week on Disney+, the critic reviews for the TV show are now out. It looks like Marvel is on to another hit TV show following The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

If you visit Rotten Tomatoes, the current rating for Marvel's Loki is an impressive 96%. This is based on 55 fresh reviews and only 4 rotten ones.

The average score for the TV show is 7.83/10 meaning we are looking at many 3.5 and 4 star reviews out of 5. The Critics Consensus has been posted down below.

"A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero -- with a little help from Owen Wilson -- in a series that's as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself."

The Audience Score is quite impressive as well earning a 100% rating based on 27 user ratings. Bear in mind both ratings for the show could change as only a few episodes have been seen by people so far.

That being said, TV shows have still been successful for Marvel Studios so far. There are more TV shows and movies to be released by Marvel in the near future too!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: First Trailer Revealed For Marvel's Eternals (more); Obadiah Stone And Iron Monger Marvel Legends Toys Announced (more); The Lego Group Reveals Tall Marvel Daily Bugle Building Set (more); First Trailer Released For Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (more).

And here are some more related articles: Marvel Studios' Black Widow Trailer 3 Revealed (more); New Hot Toys Figure Revealed From Marvel's Spider-Man Video Game (more); Venom 2018 Now Getting Its Own Marvel Legends Toy (more).

A few more: WWE's The Big Show Wants To Play Marvel's Kingpin (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Captain Marvel Figure With Short Hair (more).