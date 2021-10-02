Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Blu-ray Release Date Announced

Disney and Marvel Studios have now announced the Blu-ray and Digital HD release dates for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

This is your chance to see the home release versions if you missed out seeing it in cinemas.

The digital HD version is released first on November 12th, 2021. This is the same date that it will air on Disney+ for no extra charge as well.

The movie will then be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 30th, 2021. You can check out the full list of special features from the press release details down below.

Special Features

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

Deleted Scenes

They’re Waiting – Shang-Chi and Katy connect with Xialing over a call.

Take a Shot – Katy has a moment of resolve during a battle.

Apology – Years after his sudden absence, Shang-Chi tries to apologize to Xialing.

I’m Here – Shang-Chi and Katy have a conversation in the alley. Katy reassures Shang-Chi that she will always be his support system.

Pep Talk – In order to turn the tide, Razor Fist encourages Katy during the middle of a battle.

Greatness – Trevor and Katy bond over passions in their getaway car.

Escape Tunnel – The gang slips out through Trevor's escape tunnel in order to secure a getaway vehicle.

Two Sons – Xu Wenwu compares Shang-Chi and Razor Fist during a tense dinner.

Postcard – Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu reunite as father and son. Shang-Chi makes it clear he disagrees with Xu Wenwu's philosophy.

Just Friends – Katy and Xialing get to know each other. Xialing asks Katy some personal questions.

Do It Yourself – Xu Wenwu returns to his empire after the Iron Gang boss is captured.

Building a Legacy – Go behind the scenes and explore Shang-Chi’s explosive debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Family Ties – A deep dive into the rich but complicated legacy of Shang-Chi and Xu Wenwu.

Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by Destin Daniel Cretton and Dave Callaham.

The movie is still out in cinemas if you want to check it out now instead of waiting.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Marvel's What If...? Captain Carter Hot Toys Announced (more); Marvel Studios Presents What If? First Trailer (more); Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Revealed At E3 2021 (more); Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed For Marvel's Loki (more).

And here are some more related articles: First Trailer Revealed For Marvel's Eternals (more); Obadiah Stone And Iron Monger Marvel Legends Toys Announced (more); The Lego Group Reveals Tall Marvel Daily Bugle Building Set (more).

A few more: First Trailer Released For Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (more); Marvel Studios' Black Widow Trailer 3 Revealed (more).