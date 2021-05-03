New Synopsis Revealed For Loki TV Show

With WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finished, people are now looking forward to the next Marvel TV series on Disney+. The new show in question is none other than Loki starring Tom Hiddleston.

While Disney has released some trailers for Loki before, a new behind the scenes book has revealed a new synopsis for the TV show.

The new book is called 'Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series' and it's available now on Amazon.

The book will be released on November 30th, 2021 and is priced at $50.00. It has 224 pages and should give you a good insight into the show. You can read the new synopsis posted down below.

"Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat. Follow the god of chaos through exclusive concept art and behind the scenes interviews in this keepsake art book."

Loki the TV show is out on June 11th, 2021. Much like many other Disney+ shows, new episodes will be available every Friday.

