Hot Toys Reveals Figures For Loki And Sylvie

Hot Toys has now revealed two new figures that you can get from the popular Loki TV show on Disney+. The two characters that you can get are Loki himself as well as his love interest Sylvie.

Hot Toys has released Loki figures in the past, but this version of the character is wearing his TVA suit.

Not to mention the likeness for Tom Hiddleston looks very spot on. Sylvie looks pretty good too and this is her first Hot Toys figure!

You can read about the announcement and features for the Loki and Sylvie toys below from the Hot Toys Facebook page.

Loki

Marvel’s fan favorite God of Mischief has landed with glorious purpose in the Marvel Studios’ Loki series where he leaped from a beloved villain to endearing antihero. Picking up immediately after he steals the Tesseract in the events of the Avengers: Endgame, Loki is joined by an agent from the Time Variance Authority to fix the broken reality. Firstly introduced to Marvel Cinematic Universe in the movie Thor in 2011, Loki’s popularity has soared over the years. Today, Hot Toys is elated to present the brand new 1/6th scale Loki collectible figure from the Loki collection series. Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Tom Hiddleston as Loki wearing the TVA Suit outfit as seen in the series, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with amazing likeness, elaborate costume with screen authenticity, signature weapons and highly-detailed accessories including a sword, a sword with fire effects, a pair of daggers, Miss minutes with different expressions, a computer, a tempad, a collar, a reset charge device with effect, a Time Door backdrop and a themed figure stand. Add the Loki figure to your sacred collection today!

Sylvie

After her shocking reveal at the end of Marvel Studios’ Loki Episode 2, Sylvie Laufeydottir is now one half of a mischievous duo as a variant of the Trickster God himself. Sylvie is the extremely capable and dangerous variant who just happens to be another version of Loki. Today Hot Toys is expanding Loki collection with the brand new 1/6th scale Sylvie collectible figure. It’s time to meet the female variant! Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in the series, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and blond hair sculpture with incredible likeness, elaborate and intricate costume with screen authenticity, highly-detailed weapon and accessories including Sylvie’s blade, prune stick with interchangeable ends, tempad, reset charge device and effect, Time Door backdrop and a themed figure stand. Dress up your timeline display with the Sylvie figure.

Both toys should be up for pre-order soon on the Sideshow website.

