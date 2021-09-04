WWE Smackdown Next Week At Madison Square Garden Could Be Huge

Next week sees the WWE visiting New York's Madison Square Garden in well over a year now. The company will be hosting a special episode of Smackdown next Friday night.

One person that will be there is none other than the return of Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar last appeared at the end of SummerSlam when he confronted Roman Reigns after his big match with John Cena.

In the storyline, Lesnar called Paul Heyman's cellphone on this week's episode of Smackdown informing him he'll appear in person again next week. Lesnar wants a shot at Roman Reigns for his WWE Universal Title.

We're not sure when Lesnar vs Reigns will happen, but it could take place in October during the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

If Lesnar is coming back sooner rather than later, the match with Reigns should happen later this year.

There is also rumors that John Cena will have a special match next week at Madison Square Garden too. WWE has dropped hints that Finn Balor might want to face the now Hollywood movie star.

Cena ruined Balor's shot at Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at SummerSlam, so the two characters already have a storyline to build off of.

It might also be the best time for Balor to reintroduce the "Demon" version of his character. We have not seen the "Demon" in many years!

Lastly, Super Smackdown will also see a rematch between Edge and Seth Rollins. These two had the best match at SummerSlam 2021 so there second outing should also not disappoint!

