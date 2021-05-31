WWE Workers Want WrestleMania To Stay A Two Night Event

For the past two years now, WWE has staged WrestleMania as a two night event. Due to this, both WWE wrestlers and staff want the two night schedule to stay for future WrestleMania events going forward.

This report was covered exclusively by Fightful Select. It's being said they prefer the crowd to not be burnt out when it's a longer event. With a two night event, the crowds are usually vocal all night long.

WrestleMania events in the past were only four hours long and it featured the top wrestlers of the company usually. When the roster got so big, WWE started to add a two hour pre-show before the main WrestleMania event.

WrestleMania 35 was the longest event in company history. The event had a two hour pre-show and the main show was 5.5 hours long ending at 12:30am when Becky Lynch won the first all female main event.

Even though it was cool to see Becky Lynch win the titles, the crowd was burnt out long before her match even started. WrestleMania 36 and 37 is when the two night schedules started.

As of right now, WrestleMania 38 is still scheduled to be a one night event happening on April 3rd, 2022. If the WWE talent have their way, this could change to a two night event.

The two night event also allows more wrestlers to be booked in the card in meaningful feuds and matches. Before, some wrestlers were all crammed in the Battle Royal matches instead.

