Samoa Joe Gets Released From WWE Again

Over time many WWE employees get released for a myriad of reasons.

Some releases are due to budget cuts, while others are released because of their lack of star power. However, this might be the first time someone has been let go twice in short succession.

Due to WWE cutting Triple H's influence in the company, many people that he employed are gone from the company. Joining William Regal and others is Samoa Joe getting released this week.

The most interesting thing is that Samoa Joe was fired from WWE already just after WrestleMania 37 in April. He was not medically cleared to wrestle yet, and he was on the roster as a commentator at the time.

Triple H rehired Samoa Joe quickly and allowed him to work on the NXT brand. Now sadly it looks like the talented wrestler will have to work elsewhere in the near future.

Samoa Joe left a statement on his official Twitter. You can read his comments posted down below.

"Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for their future,….. and mine"

It will be interesting to see if any other talent is released later this year. WWE continues to cite "budget cuts" as the reason for the recent releases...

