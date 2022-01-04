WWE Announces Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At Royal Rumble 2022

WWE has now announced a pretty huge WWE Title match set for Royal Rumble 2022. It will be Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

As you may have known already, Brock Lesnar surprisingly won the WWE Title at the Day 1 event on January 1st, 2022. He was a last minute replacement mainly because Roman Reigns tested positive for Covid-19.

Since Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns couldn't happen, the former was added to the Big E vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley match.

It's worth mentioning the Day 1 match is the first time Lashley and Lesnar have been inside a wrestling ring together.

Lashley became number 1 contender during the main event of this week's Raw. He beat Kevin Owens with a spear in a match that also included Seth Rollins and Big E.

Personally, I would have saved Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 38. That being said, I'm glad we are having this match in 2022. Both men are former amateur wrestlers and MMA fighters.

It would have been interesting to see who would have won in a legit MMA match. Since this is unlikely to happen, a scripted WWE match is the best chance we can see a dream match like this.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 takes place on January 29th, 2022. It will be inside The Dome at America's Center which will make it a stadium caliber show.

