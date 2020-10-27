WWE Survivor Series 2020 Matches Revealed

WWE has now announced some of the big matches that will take place in this year's version of Survivor Series. It will once again be Raw vs Smackdown.

Last year it was Raw vs Smackdown vs NXT. For some reason though, Vince McMahon is leaving out NXT this year. All of the champions will face each other, plus there are two Survivor Series style matches too.

Aside from Raw vs Smackdown, the event will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker in WWE. The legendary wrestler started in WWE way back in 1990.

Anyway, you can look at the scheduled matches for the event thus far. It remains to be seen if more matches are to take place on the card.

Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, two members TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (TBD)

Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (TBD)

Bobby Lashley (Raw's United States Champion) vs. Sami Zayn (SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

Asuka (Raw Women's Champion) vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Champion)

Randy Orton (Raw's WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (SmackDown's Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman)

More qualifying matches are to be determined in order to find out more members of the two Survivor Series matches.

Also, both Randy Orton and Roman Reigns will have to watch their backs. This is because The Miz is the new Money in the Bank holder. The Miz could cash in his opportunity to become champion at any time!

