WWE SummerSlam 2021 Taking Place In An NFL Stadium

WWE is going all out for SummerSlam 2021 because the biggest PPV of the Summer will be taking place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WWE has announced that this is the first time the over three decade event will be taking place inside an NFL stadium.

The previous biggest stage for the PPV was SummerSlam 1992 taking place at Wembley Stadium in the UK which is a soccer venue.

The event is taking place on August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.

PT. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 18. Many people believe WWE is going to stack the card in order to get as many people in the stadium as possible.

The venue holds around 70,000 people and WWE hopes it will be at full capacity. This is unlike this year's WrestleMania 37 where only a portion of people were allowed in the stadium.

Some people think Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar and even Roman Reigns vs John Cena will be taking place at the event. There are rumors that Brock Lesnar and John Cena are eager to return to the company very soon.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 will be televised on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere if you are unable to attend the event in person.

