WWE Announces The 50 Greatest Tag Teams Of All Time

WWE recently aired a special program on WWE Network and Peacock this past week. The show listed the company's 50 Greatest Tag Teams of all time. This meant two people instead of multi-man factions where The Shield was on top.

WWE had some criteria to the list though. It was male teams only and it was strictly main roster talent from WWE too. There were no NXT teams, female teams or even WCW teams allowed either.

WWE however name dropped WCW/NWA and female teams on a separate list. Anyway, you can see below the 50 best tag teams of all time.

50. The Bushwhackers

49. Too Cool

48. The Quebecers

47. Smoking Gunns

46. Strikeforce

45. The Headshrinkers

44. Kane & X-PAC

43. Batista & Ric Flair

42. MNM

41. Nasty Boys

40. Rated RKO

39. Paul London and Brian Kendrick

38. DIY

37. World’s Greatest Tag Team

36. Money Inc.

35. Chris Jericho and The Big Show

34. Natural Disasters

33. The Street Profits

32. Jack and Gerald Brisco

31. The Bludgeon Brothers/Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

30. British Bulldog and Owen Hart.

29. John Morrison and The Miz.

28. The Bar

27. Team Hell No

26. Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik

25. Los Guerreros

24. The APA

23. The Blackjacks

22. The Shield

21. DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)

20. The Undisputed Era

19. The Soul Patrol (Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas)

18. Professor Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji

17. The Steiner Brothers

16. The Rock N’ Sock Connection

15. The Wild Samoans

14. The Rockers

13. The Mega Powers

12. The Valiant Brothers

11. Demolition

10. The British Bulldogs

9. The Brothers of Destruction

8. The New Age Outlaws

7. The Usos

6. The Legion of Doom

5. The Dudley Boyz

4. Edge & Christian

3. Hart Foundation

2. The Hardy Boyz

1. The New Day

So there you have it. The New Day is the best tag team of all time.

Discussion on social media is already circulating if this was the right choice or not. I don't mind them being on top though as they won the tag titles multiple times!

