WWE Announces The 50 Greatest Tag Teams Of All Time
WWE recently aired a special program on WWE Network and Peacock this past week. The show listed the company's 50 Greatest Tag Teams of all time. This meant two people instead of multi-man factions where The Shield was on top.
WWE had some criteria to the list though. It was male teams only and it was strictly main roster talent from WWE too. There were no NXT teams, female teams or even WCW teams allowed either.
WWE however name dropped WCW/NWA and female teams on a separate list. Anyway, you can see below the 50 best tag teams of all time.
- 50. The Bushwhackers
- 49. Too Cool
- 48. The Quebecers
- 47. Smoking Gunns
- 46. Strikeforce
- 45. The Headshrinkers
- 44. Kane & X-PAC
- 43. Batista & Ric Flair
- 42. MNM
- 41. Nasty Boys
- 40. Rated RKO
- 39. Paul London and Brian Kendrick
- 38. DIY
- 37. World’s Greatest Tag Team
- 36. Money Inc.
- 35. Chris Jericho and The Big Show
- 34. Natural Disasters
- 33. The Street Profits
- 32. Jack and Gerald Brisco
- 31. The Bludgeon Brothers/Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
- 30. British Bulldog and Owen Hart.
- 29. John Morrison and The Miz.
- 28. The Bar
- 27. Team Hell No
- 26. Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik
- 25. Los Guerreros
- 24. The APA
- 23. The Blackjacks
- 22. The Shield
- 21. DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)
- 20. The Undisputed Era
- 19. The Soul Patrol (Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas)
- 18. Professor Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji
- 17. The Steiner Brothers
- 16. The Rock N’ Sock Connection
- 15. The Wild Samoans
- 14. The Rockers
- 13. The Mega Powers
- 12. The Valiant Brothers
- 11. Demolition
- 10. The British Bulldogs
- 9. The Brothers of Destruction
- 8. The New Age Outlaws
- 7. The Usos
- 6. The Legion of Doom
- 5. The Dudley Boyz
- 4. Edge & Christian
- 3. Hart Foundation
- 2. The Hardy Boyz
- 1. The New Day
So there you have it. The New Day is the best tag team of all time.
Discussion on social media is already circulating if this was the right choice or not. I don't mind them being on top though as they won the tag titles multiple times!
