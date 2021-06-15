Samoa Joe Could Be Back In WWE Via NXT

A few weeks ago WWE made the shocking decision to release a talent as good as Samoa Joe. Well it seems like the Samoan Submission Machine will be back in WWE soon, although in the NXT brand this time.

In the recent NXT PPV, it was teased that William Regal will be leaving the GM position.

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestleTalk.com), it appears Samoa Joe will be back as the new GM for NXT.

You can read his comments down below.

"So, I think that’s the cue for Samoa Joe. I don’t know that 100%. I was told today that Samoa Joe was gonna be in a Regal-like role, then all of a sudden Regal’s talking like he’s stepping down, so maybe the Regal-like role is Regal’s role. But if he’s leaving, based on what I was told, Samoa Joe was definitely the favorite to be the new Commissioner. But Joe is in, and he’s in as a non-wrestler, so I think that tells you that he’s not cleared. He’s taken a job in NXT and he’s doing something there, and he may be the new authority figure on television, or he may not be. But he’s gonna be behind-the-scenes.

Alternatively, PWInsider says their source reports Triple H was upset about Samoa Joe getting released. As a result of this, Triple H is bringing him back but he'll be away from Vince McMahon being involved with the NXT brand instead.

