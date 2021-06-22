Early WWE SummerSlam 2021 Matches Planned

Even though Money in the Bank in the next PPV on the WWE calendar, plans are already underway for SummerSlam 2021 in August. It looks like the wrestling company already has two big matches planned for the event.

One contest is a rematch between John Cena vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. This match is huge since we haven't seen John Cena wrestle for a long time since he's been busy in Hollywood.

The other match includes the return of Edge to face Seth Rollins. These guys have never had a match together so it will be exciting. You can read the new report below from the WrestleVotes Twitter page.

"Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup. Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match.

Another rumored match is the return of Brock Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title. This match isn't confirmed fully yet since Brock Lesnar has not signed a new contract as of time of writing.

It's also been reported that WWE wants to make this year's SummerSlam even bigger than WrestleMania 37. This is a reason why the company is asking many of its biggest stars to come back to wrestle again.

SummerSlam 2021 is happening on August 21st, 2021.

