Mark Henry Signs With AEW For Several Years

Much like Paul Wight (formally known as Big Show), Mark Henry has also signed with AEW. This is quite shocking since the retired wrestler wrestled for many decades in Vince McMahon's WWE company.

AEW sent out an official press release to announce Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal with the new wrestling company.

One of the reasons he's in the new company is because he'll be a commentator for the new Rampage TV show coming soon to Friday nights.

The press release also said Henry will also serve as an "expert analyst, coach, scout and mentor within the company." Henry made his first appearance in AEW last Sunday at the Double or Nothing PPV.

You can read comments of Henry's arrival posted down below.

“It’s an honor to welcome Mark Henry to AEW. Mark came into pro wrestling already established as a legendary powerlifter, and he applied his greatest tools, his cerebral approach to sport and his unprecedented work ethic, to become a legendary pro wrestler as well,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The mission of AEW is to be the best wrestling product in the world today. Mark’s illustrious presence and his great wrestling acumen will be tremendous assets to our company and our content, as we’ll utilize his esteemed presence not only on-screen, but also in the career development of our stars for the future.” “I have been fortunate to experience a great deal of success in my pro wrestling career,” said Mark Henry. “From my own in-ring title runs and creative storylines, to identifying and scouting some of the top talent in pro wrestling business today, to my role as a broadcaster, I have long worked to stay ahead of the pro wrestling curve. The overall quality of professional wrestling has skyrocketed in the past few years, and I’ve been very impressed by the meteoric rise of AEW. I’m excited to join the broadcast team on AEW RAMPAGE, and I can’t wait to work with the incredible roster at AEW.”

It will be interesting to see if even more new names pop up in AEW. Paul Wight, Christian Cage and Sting are a few other legends in the company.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE Workers Want WrestleMania To Stay A Two Night Event (more); WWE Announces New Raw Commentator Named Jimmy Smith (more); WWE Raw Ratings Drop From Last Week (more); WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Thoughts (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Was A Huge Success (more); WWE Raw Ratings Drop Despite WrestleMania 37 Looming (more); AEW's Chris Jericho To Appear On WWE Network Podcast Show (more).

A few more: Current WWE WrestleMania 37 Card Announced (more); WrestleMania 37 Card Hasn't Been Finalized By WWE Yet (more).