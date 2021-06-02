WWE Releases Several Major Wrestlers Today

It appears Covid-19 has had a huge impact on WWE lately as the company releases talent for budget cuts. Today is quite shocking because several major names have been let go from the company!

WWE has announced on WWE.com that they have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett today. As always, they wished the wrestlers their best in all their future endeavors.

The biggest shock today is them letting go of Braun Strowman.

Strowman was a main event talent for WWE and he's a former Tag-Team and Universal Champion. Not to mention he recently wrestled for the WWE Title at WrestleMania Backlash last month.

Another big shock is WWE firing Aleister Black. Triple H booked him well on NXT and he's a former NXT Champion. Sadly, he never found his footing when he got promoted to the main roster.

It's sad to see Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett all leave, although they weren't as shocking as the other two.

Liv Morgan is the only person from the Riot Squad left in WWE as Sarah Logan was let go a few years ago already.

The future shouldn't be too bad for Lana as she can always join her husband Miro in AEW. As for the rest, I hope they can find future work in other wrestling companies around the world.

