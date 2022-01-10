WWE: A Surprise Wrestler Might Enter 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE already surprised everyone a few days ago when it was announced that Mickie James is allowed to enter the women's Royal Rumble match. Well it looks like the men's Royal Rumble match will also include an outside wrestler.

Mickie James used to work for WWE a few years ago, but she was let go due to "budget cuts". Now she is the current Impact Knockouts Champion which is a belt from a different company.

The fact that a wrestler from another company is allowed to wrestle on WWE is rare and unheard of these days. WWE is usually stubborn and does not do talent exchanges like other wrestling companies do.

Well there is a rumor Mickie James might not be the only outside wrestler making an appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble match. As seen in a report from the WrestleVotes Twitter page, a men's surprise is also coming.

"Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough."

Impact's World Champion Moose wants to face Roman Reigns as he noted on Twitter, although this might not be the name that WWE wants to add to the match.

It's probably highly unlikely someone from AEW arrives since WWE doesn't like them too much.

This year's Royal Rumble happens on January 29th, 2022. Hopefully this rumor comes true!

