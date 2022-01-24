Ronda Rousey Could Be Back In WWE Royal Rumble 2022

It's been a while since wrestling fans have been Ronda Rousey inside of a WWE ring. Well it looks like fans might get to see her soon at the 2022 Royal Rumble match.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp has mentioned on Twitter that WWE is pushing hard for a Ronda Rousey return. The company is hoping to get her to participate in the 2022 Royal Rumble match itself.

Rousey last wrestled in 2019 at the main event of WrestleMania 35.

She lost her Women's Title to Becky Lynch in a match that also featured Charlotte Flair. Rousey has since given birth to a baby and has been concentrating on other projects.

Now that she's no longer pregnant, WWE is hoping for her to comeback. That being said, she might be back on a part-time basis since she didn't like working a full-time schedule like she did before.

If she is in this year's Royal Rumble, it's more than likely she will be the winner so WWE can book a match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey is likely going to be the biggest women's match that WWE could book at the moment.

Rousey had a great run in WWE from 2018 until 2019. She was one of the best celebrities that managed to have a proper wrestling career. Let's hope the rumors are true and she comes back very soon!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE: A Surprise Wrestler Might Enter 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match (more); Samoa Joe Gets Released From WWE Again (more); WWE Announces Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At Royal Rumble 2022 (more); Why The Rock Didn't Appear At WWE Survivor Series 2021 (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE Releases 18 NXT And Main Roster Superstars (more); WWE Raw Continues To Struggle With TV Ratings (more); WWE Releases Ruined WWE 2K22 DLC Plans (Rumor) (more).

A few more: WWE Survivor Series 2021 Will Still Be Raw vs. Smackdown (more); WWE Draft 2021 Night 2 Results (more).