Rumor: Several WrestleMania 38 Matches Already Planned

We are early into 2022, but it looks like WWE is already planning severall matches for the event. The two Women's Championship matches have already been decided months in advance.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Raw title match will be Becky Lynch defending her title against Bianca Belair. This is a rematch of their SummerSlam 2021 encounter where Lynch won in six seconds.

It's unlikely Bianca Belair will win the Royal Rumble two times in a row, so she'll probably earn her spot in a number one contender's match in the near future.

Sadly it looks like Liv Morgan has been left out in the cold yet again!

As for the Women's Smackdown Title, Charlotte Flair is rumored to be defending against Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks is injured at the moment, so it will be interesting to see if she'll make it in time for the Royal Rumble.

I'm hoping Banks wins since we don't want to see Charlotte Flair winning the Royal Rumble yet again!

As for the men's matches, Roman Reigns is likely to defend the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar. The WWE Title match might be Seth Rollins vs Big E who is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble Men's match.

The Royal Rumble premium live event airs on Peacock and the WWE Network on January 29th, 2022.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE: A Surprise Wrestler Might Enter 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match (more); Samoa Joe Gets Released From WWE Again (more); WWE Announces Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At Royal Rumble 2022 (more); Why The Rock Didn't Appear At WWE Survivor Series 2021 (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE Releases 18 NXT And Main Roster Superstars (more); WWE Raw Continues To Struggle With TV Ratings (more); WWE Releases Ruined WWE 2K22 DLC Plans (Rumor) (more).

A few more: WWE Survivor Series 2021 Will Still Be Raw vs. Smackdown (more); WWE Draft 2021 Night 2 Results (more).