WWE Still Likes To Promote Old Stars Over New Ones

WWE and 2K Games have now collectively revealed the official cover for the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game. The cover is quite odd though because it promotes legends rather than current talent.

Even though Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman are the main champions in WWE today, those two guys are not even on the cover at all. Not to mention absolutely ZERO NXT talent is featured on the cover whatsoever!

The two most prominent wrestlers on the cover are Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. While these guys are famous, none of them have wrestled in WWE for many years.

Stone Cold's last match was in 2003 at WrestleMania XIX against The Rock. As for The Rock himself, he's now the most famous actor on the planet. His WWE career is all behind him now.

Even the background wrestlers on the cover aren't active talent either.

There's John Cena, Ronda Rousey, The Undertaker, Yokozuna and even Andre the Giant. Other talent not wrestling right now are Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns who are taking a break.

The only active wrestlers on the cover of WWE 2K Battlegrounds are Asuka, Kofi Kingston and Bray Wyatt! The game has over 70 wrestlers in total, so WWE and 2K could have advertised more current talent.

WWE is currently having a tough time creating new stars as the ratings have been really low in 2020.

Hopefully in the near future, new stars can break out the same way The Rock and Stone Cold did back in the '90s.

As of right now though, it looks like WWE still has no interest in promoting its newest stars. This game cover proves WWE is still reliant on the past!

