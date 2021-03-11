WrestleMania 37 Card Hasn't Been Finalized By WWE Yet

Even though we're about one month away from WrestleMania 37, it has been reported that WWE has not even finalized the full card yet. This is strange since it's the biggest show of the year.

The new report comes from the WrestleVotes Twitter page. You can read their comments posted down below.

"Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close to finalized and “most of it is back to square one.” Even for recent Vince standards, 29 days out is bad."

The only matches scheduled so far are Roman Reigns vs Edge for the Universal Title and Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women's title.

Other matches being planned are Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) and Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon.

However, there are a ton of big stars that don't have a match planned yet.

AJ Styles is a big star, but we have no idea what he's doing at the PPV. Another name that's in that category is Rey Mysterio.

WWE hasn't even scheduled a WWE Title match yet. That being said, it's more than likely going to be Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre for WWE's main prize.

Hopefully more matches are announced in the coming weeks. It seems a bit strange for WWE not to have matches scheduled just one month away from WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 37 happens on April 10th and April 11th. It is the second WrestleMania in history to be staged over two days.

