Edge And Bianca Belair Win 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

WWE had its annual Royal Rumble matches today and it was a big event. That being said, Vince McMahon is still in charge and old wrestlers continue to hog the limelight.

The event actually started in great fashion with Drew McIntyre beating Goldberg to retain his WWE Championship. It may have been a short match, but the right winner won.

The Women's Royal Rumble was mostly excellent, although there were times WWE teased a second Charlotte Flair victory. Charlotte didn't need to win, but it was great seeing younger talent like Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley getting the spotlight.

Seeing Bianca Belair win was the right move in my opinion. She should have a great match with Sasha Banks as we head into WrestleMania 37 in the coming months to come.

The Men's Rumble was okay, but it didn't produce any new stars prospering. Vince McMahon chose a 47 year old Edge to win the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career.

Even though Edge is a popular wrestler, this should have been a chance for someone else to win in my opinion. Nevertheless, it looks like we might get Edge vs Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

Roman Reigns defended his Universal Title earlier in the night against Kevin Owens. Aside from a boring finish, the match itself was very chaotic and fun to watch overall.

It will be interesting to see who Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania 37. Fans are hoping we might see Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns happen sooner rather than later.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE Network Being Moved To Peacock Streaming Service In The US (more); Rumored Major Names Set For WWE WrestleMania 37 (more); Future WWE WrestleMania Dates And Locations Announced (more); Rumored WWE WrestleMania 37 Matches Revealed (more).

And here are some more related articles: Goldberg Wants To Face Roman Reigns In WWE (more); WWE Slammy Awards 2020 Nominees Announced (more); WWE Legend Pat Patterson Passes Away (more).

A few more: WWE Raw Ratings Continue To Drop (more); WWE Supercard Season 7 Slamming In November (more).