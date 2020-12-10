Rumored WWE WrestleMania 37 Matches Revealed

With 2020 almost coming to an end this month, people are already looking forward to see what 2021 has in store for us. If you love wrestling, it looks like the card for WrestleMania 37 is already filling up.

The WrestleVotes Twitter page has now revealed three of the main event matches that we might see at WrestleMania 37 next year. One match was rumored to happen this year, but it looks like it will be a WrestleMania 37 match now.

According to the new report, it sounds like we will finally get to see Roman Reigns vs Goldberg possibly for the WWE Universal Title. This match was teased yesterday as Goldberg still wants a piece of Reigns.

Roman Reigns vs Goldberg was supposed to take place at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns backed out last minute due to health concerns. Now it looks like the match will finally go ahead next year.

Another rumored match from the card is a rematch between Edge and Randy Orton. It might be another match with a stipulation since they did a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

This will be the third match in the series as they had another match at Backlash. This match sadly got Edge injured, but he will be back and ready for next year's WrestleMania.

The last rumored match is for the WWE Championship. It will be Drew McIntyre defending the title against Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat match.

These are just early drafts and plans could change at any time. That being said, all these matches feature part-time wrestlers so it could be true since Vince McMahon loves bringing back older stars for WrestleMania season.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Goldberg Wants To Face Roman Reigns In WWE (more); WWE Slammy Awards 2020 Nominees Announced (more); WWE Legend Pat Patterson Passes Away (more); WWE Raw Ratings Continue To Drop (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE Supercard Season 7 Slamming In November (more); WWE Survivor Series 2020 Matches Revealed (more); The Undertaker Set To Appear At WWE Survivor Series (more).

A few more: WWE 2020 Draft Night 2 Roster Changes Revealed (more); WWE Draft 2020 Night 1 Changes Revealed (more).