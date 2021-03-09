WWE Announces Details For Buying WrestleMania 37 Tickets

WWE has now announced official details on how you can get limited tickets for the WrestleMania 37 event this April. This year there will be a crowd since nobody attended WrestleMania 36 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

You can get WrestleMania 37 tickets for each day, or a combo that includes both days. You can read the full press release posted down below.

WWE today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania presented by Snickers, will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16 starting at 10 a.m. ET. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased here. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees. Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register here. WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming

WrestleMania 37 happens on April 10th and April 11th, The main events announced so far are Edge vs Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair. More matches are to be revealed in the coming weeks to come.

