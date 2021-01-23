Rumored Major Names Set For WWE WrestleMania 37

It's WrestleMania season in early 2021 and WWE has already penciled in two major names they want for the show. As always, these names are part-time wrestlers that will try and attract the casual wrestling fans.

As reported by WrestleVotes on Twitter, the two major names that should be available for WrestleMania 37 are John Cena and even Goldberg. WWE wants four major matches for the show over its two day span.

The report goes on to say that The Rock is unlikely to appear this year. This is understandable since The Rock is usually too busy with his Hollywood commitments in order to wrestle a match.

As for The Undertaker, he's likely retired as evident from last year's events. That said, people within the company say the only way he can come back is if Vince McMahon gives him a huge persuasion to come back.

With that being said, Goldberg vs Roman Reigns could happen at WrestleMania 37 if this is true.

WWE wanted that match to happen last year, although it didn't happen as Roman Reigns pulled out at the last minute due to his own health concerns.

I'm not sure who John Cena will face this year. John Cena faced Bray Wyatt last year, although it was a weird cinematic match without too much wrestling involved.

Anyway, it will be interesting to see what type of matches WWE has in store for this year. WWE needs to do something big in order to try and increase the ratings for WrestleMania season.

