WWE Network Being Moved To Peacock Streaming Service In The US

If you live in the United States, the WWE Network is no longer going to be a standalone streaming app. In March, the WWE Network content in the US will be integrated to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming app.

As announced in a press release, on March 18th, 2021 all WWE Network content will be moved to Peacock. This is a good thing because Peacock only costs $4.99 per month with ads. It's $9.99 if you want to eliminate ads.

With this move, Peacock is 50% cheaper than the usual WWE Network price of $9.99 per month. Peacock will have all future PPVs live as well as many archival shows and events like normal.

If you live outside the United States, nothing is changing for you. The WWE Network will still be a standalone streaming service outside of America.

The deal with Peacock is $1 billion for the next five years. This means WWE is getting $200 million per year for this deal.

Peacock has over 26 million subscribers in the United States which is far bigger than the 1.5 million worldwide subscribers that usually keep the WWE Network subscription.

WWE were hoping to increase subscriber numbers a few years ago, although nobody but hardcore fans subscribed to it. The only time more people sign up for the service is during WrestleMania season.

It will be interesting to see what WWE will do when the 5 year deal is up. Although that is something that will be discussed in 2026.

