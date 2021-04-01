Current WWE WrestleMania 37 Card Announced

With WrestleMania 37 just a few more days away, WWE has filled out the card of the PPV nicely. As of right now, there looks to be six matches filled in for the two night event.

WrestleMania 37 will be the second event in WrestleMania history to be held over two days. The last time this happened was in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike least year's event though, this year will have fans in attendance. The venue will not be 100% full, but it will be the biggest crowd WWE has had in a long time.

Anyway, you can look at the two night card posted down below.

Night 1 (April 10)

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair - Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the WWE Championship

Bad Bunny (with Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (with John Morrison)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos - Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon - Steel Cage match

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night 2 (April 11)

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan - Triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus - Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

WrestleMania 37 is available to stream on Peacock in the USA and on the WWE Network everywhere else. The event will also be available to watch on PPV.

