Future WWE WrestleMania Dates And Locations Announced

The WWE has now announced via WWE.com all of the dates and locations that WrestleMania will be from now until 2023. The locations and dates for the event have been shuffled around thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike WrestleMania 36 in 2020, it looks like WWE expects crowds to return when WrestleMania 37 rolls in later this year. Much like last year, this year's WrestleMania event will be a two night event.

Even though this year will have a two night event, it looks like WrestleMania 38 and 39 will go back to only a one night event.

One night events are usually longer since WWE likes to cram in every person on the main roster on the shows.

Anyway, you can see the locations and dates for the upcoming WrestleMania event posted down below.

Tampa Bay: WrestleMania 37 presented by SNICKERS, Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium.

Arlington/Dallas: WrestleMania 38, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium.

Inglewood/Los Angeles: WrestleMania 39, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

It remains to be seen which legends will be available for the following WrestleMania events.

I'm pretty sure WWE will want to call The Rock for the 100,000 AT&T Stadium, or the Hollywood WrestleMania in 2023. People really want to see The Rock vs Roman Reigns eventually,

As of now, we still have to wait for details about crowd numbers of WrestleMania 37. It's possible a sold out stadium might not be possible due to Covid-19 restrictions.

